Greaves made 31 of 32 saves in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Despite the loss, Greaves picked up second star of the game honors for his strong performance, allowing just one power-play goal in the second period. Across 11 games this season, the 24-year-old netminder has a 5-4-2 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage. After alternating starts with Elvis Merzlikins to begin the season, the Columbus coaching staff has begun to show its' trust in Greaves, who has started each of the last four contests. In his stretch of starts, he posted two games where he allowed one goal or less, but also two outings where he has allowed four goals or more. The young goaltender is trending upwards in fantasy hockey, especially if he begins to take more of the workload away from Merzlikins. Greaves is a solid stash in standard formats and has the volume to start in deeper fantasy leagues. His next chance to start is Monday against Montreal.