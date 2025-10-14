Greaves turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey, with the Devils' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 24-year-old netminder played well, as both pucks to get past him came on Devils power plays, but he didn't get quite enough help from his teammates. Greaves is 0-2-0 in his first two starts of the season, but he's allowed just four goals on 59 shots as he continues the impressive form he showed at the end of 2024-25. Columbus is rolling with a timeshare in the crease for now between Elvis Merzlikins and Greaves, but it may not be long before the latter seizes the top job outright.