Greaves stopped 14 of 16 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Greaves didn't face a lot of traffic, but he wasn't able to fend off enough of it. Both goals he gave up came in the first period, and the Blue Jackets failed to catch up from that. Greaves is down to 2-5-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .883 save percentage across eight appearances. Given his ongoing struggles and a tough three-game week ahead, Greaves may be best left on the bench in weekly formats. He's also a risky option for fantasy managers in daily leagues if he draws the home start against the Avalanche on Tuesday.