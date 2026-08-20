Greaves will be in line to see plenty of work early in the 2026-27 regular season if Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) is forced to miss time, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Thursday.

After excelling over a limited sample during the 2024-25 campaign, Greaves saw a sharp uptick in work last season and remained effective, going 26-19-9 with a 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage across 55 regular-season appearances. Although Greaves served as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 netminder last year, he still had to split some time with Merzlikins, who made 30 regular-season appearances. However, Merzlikins underwent successful shoulder surgery Monday and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, so Greaves could see even more work early in the 2026-27 season if Merzlikins' procedure forces him to miss games. If Merzlikins is sidelined to begin the year, Pheonix Copley would be in line to serve as the team's No. 2 netminder.