Greaves will guard the road net against the Sharks on Tuesday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Greaves has been a workhorse for the Blue Jackets lately -- he's appeared in 12 of the team's last 13 games during which he's 5-6-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Ontario native was heading toward earning a victory Sunday against Pittsburgh, but Columbus squandered a 4-1 lead and lost in overtime. The Sharks, for their part, are coming off a 7-3 defeat to Tampa Bay on Saturday following a three-game winning streak.