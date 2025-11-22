Greaves made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The Blue Jackets took a 3-1 lead midway through the third period on a Zach Werenski tally, but Greaves couldn't deny a late rally by the home side, which got capped by Alex DeBrincat's winner 1:50 into the extra frame. Greaves has still gone seven straight starts without a regulation loss, posting a 4-0-3 record with a .901 save percentage over that stretch as he seizes control of the top job in the Columbus crease.