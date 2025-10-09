Greaves will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's Opening Night matchup on the road against Nashville, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Although Greaves saw limited playing time for the Blue Jackets last year, he had a stellar late-season performance that nearly propelled the team to the playoffs. Overall, he went 7-2-2 with a 1.91 GAA and .938 save percentage over 11 regular-season appearances, and he'll be rewarded with the Opening Night start to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Elvis Merzlikins should still see his fair share of playing time this season, but it seems as though Greaves will have ample opportunities to make an impact.