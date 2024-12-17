Greaves will patrol the road crease Tuesday against Tampa Bay, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves has lost both of his appearances in overtime this season, allowing six goals on 64 shots. The Ontario native is getting a shot at the No. 2 netminding gig due to Daniil Tarasov's struggles between the pipes. The 23-year-old Greaves will have a tough assignment Tuesday against a Lightning team that ranks first overall in the the NHL with 4.00 goals per game.