Greaves will patrol the road crease Tuesday against the Sabres, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Greaves will continue to split starts with Elvis Merzlikins, as neither netminder has started back-to-back games so far in 2025-26. The 24-year-old Greaves had his first poor showing against the Capitals on Friday, surrendering five goals on 30 shots while picking up the loss. The Sabres have looked better lately, going 4-1-1 in their last six games, and they've scored at least three goals in all but one of those contests.