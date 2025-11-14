Greaves stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Greaves was beaten twice in the second period and twice more in the third, but he was able to hold off Edmonton's comeback attempt in the final moments of the game. The 24-year-old has started in each of the Blue Jackets' last three games and might be in a position to take over the No. 1 role from Elvis Merzlikins. He's gone 2-0-1 with a 3.23 GAA and an .868 save percentage over those three games, however, so Merzlikins might still have a shot at seeing regular playing time if Greaves' numbers don't improve substantially in the coming games.