Greaves stopped 37 of 39 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

The Blue Jackets have been rotating their goaltenders this season, meaning Greaves got the nod here against St. Louis and Elvis Merzlikins will start on the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Islanders on Sunday. Greaves has gone 3-3-0 this season but has won his last two starts, posting a solid .935 save percentage in that stretch. If the rotation between the pipes continues for Columbus, Greaves would be lined up to make his next start against the Flames on Wednesday.