Greaves stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens. He also stopped two shots in the shootout.

Greaves came through in the shootout, and he's now on a run of five straight games without a defeat in regulation. Over that stretch, Greaves has gone 3-0-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The 24-year-old has also posted a save percentage of at least .900 in three of his previous four outings. He seems to have gained a firm grip on the No. 1 role between the pipes over Elvis Merzlikins, who will start Tuesday against the Jets on the second leg of this back-to-back set.