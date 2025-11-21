Greaves stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Greaves has been playing at a high level of late and this was his fourth win over his last five appearances. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old netminder has posted a 2.07 GAA and an impressive .925 save percentage while allowing two or fewer goals three times. Greaves is certainly going through one of his most prolific stretches of the campaign.