default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greaves stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Greaves has been playing at a high level of late and this was his fourth win over his last five appearances. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old netminder has posted a 2.07 GAA and an impressive .925 save percentage while allowing two or fewer goals three times. Greaves is certainly going through one of his most prolific stretches of the campaign.

More News