Greaves stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Greaves was beaten late in the first and second periods, but the Blue Jackets scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to allow the 24-year-old to secure the win. Greaves has won three of his last four starts, posting a 2.23 GAA and a .913 save percentage over that stretch. He's also in an impressive run of eight starts appearances allowing three goals or fewer.