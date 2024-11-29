Greaves was recalled by the Blue Jackets under emergency conditions Friday.
The fact that it's an emergency recall implies either Elvis Merzlikins or Daniil Tarasov is in danger of missing Friday's home game against Calgary. Greaves has a 3.23 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 11 appearances with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25.
