Greaves stopped 41 of 43 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Greaves turned in a stellar performance in his first NHL contest of the season. He also received ample support from his offense to secure the win. The 22-year-old is in the NHL while Elvis Merzlikins (illness) and Daniil Tarasov (knee) work their way back. With no back-to-backs over the next week, Greaves is unlikely to see any more playing time during this stint with the big club.