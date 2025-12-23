Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Excellent vs. Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves stopped 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Greaves was beaten by Andrei Kuzmenko in the second period, but that would be the only goal he'd end up allowing in a dominant outing. This was a huge bounce-back performance for the 24-year-old netminder, who was coming off three straight outings with a save percentage below the .890 mark. On the season, Greaves owns a 9-9-5 record through 23 starts, posting a 2.69 GAA and a .906 save percentage.
