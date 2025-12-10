Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Extends losing streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Greaves was beaten once in the second period and three times in the final frame, as the Blue Jackets couldn't hold on to their lead. Greaves has been in a major slump and hasn't won a start since Nov. 20, when he earned the W against the Maple Leafs. Since then, he's gone 0-2-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The record and the five-game slump certainly look worse than his peripherals.
