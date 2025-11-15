Greaves will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves has taken over as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 goalie, as he will be making his fourth straight start. Greaves is 5-4-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 10 starts this season. The Rangers are 28th in NHL scoring, generating 2.67 goals per game, but are much better on the road, finding the back of the net 36 times over 10 games.