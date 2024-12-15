Greaves stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Making his second straight start since being recalled from AHL Cleveland, Greaves didn't get a lot of help from his defense, and Anaheim's OT winner came on an Alex Killorn breakaway. Elvis Merzlikins (3.06 GAA and .88 save percentage) and Daniil Tarasov (4.25 GAA and .857 save percentage) have had shaky starts to the season, so the door could be open for Greaves to work his way to the top of the Columbus depth chart if he can string together some good outings. So far so good for the 23-year-old netminder, who has allowed six goals on 64 shots since his promotion.