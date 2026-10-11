Greaves allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Greaves had a good first period, but he struggled in the final 40 minutes. The 25-year-old has been given a chance to run with the starting job this year, but he's stumbled out of the gates, allowing 11 goals on 83 shots over his first three outings. Cam Talbot looked decent Friday versus the Penguins, and he has the experience to take some work from Greaves if the younger netminder can't get on track quickly. The Blue Jackets' next game is Tuesday at home in a tough matchup against the Panthers.