Greaves made 24 saves in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

The 25-year-old netminder hadn't played since Oct. 20 thanks to a light schedule for the Blue Jackets, as he missed just two games, but the time off for Greaves didn't solve the team's issues at both ends of the ice. Through seven outings (six starts) so far in 2026-27, he's gone 2-4-0 with a 3.29 GAA and .884 save percentage, and since a 6-3 win over Buffalo in Columbus' opener, Greaves' offense has averaged just 2.0 goals a game in his appearances.