Greaves stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final two goals were scored into an empty net. Greaves played well and made some big saves to keep Columbus in the game on an afternoon in which the team was out-shot 36-19. The 22-year-old has started two straight games with Elvis Merzlikins (illness) on injured reserve, turning aside 72 of 77 shots for a .935 save percentage, and those performances could earn Greaves another turn between the pipes when the Jackets return to the ice Thursday in Toronto.