Greaves was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating that he'll draw the Opening Night start at home against the Sabres.

Greaves saw a career-high workload during the 2025-26 campaign, making 55 regular-season appearances and going 26-19-9 with a 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage. New backup goaltender Cam Talbot has also proven to be capable of handling a hefty workload, but Greaves should begin the regular season as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 netminder.