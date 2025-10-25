Greaves allowed five goals on 30 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

This was Greaves' first really bad game of the season, though he ended up with his third loss in four starts. The 24-year-old allowed just one goal through two periods before the Capitals broke things open in the third. Greaves has alternated starts with Elvis Merzlikins early in the campaign, and that workload may continue throughout the year. Expect Merzlikins to start Saturday in Pittsburgh before Greaves presumably leads off another back-to-back set with a road start in Buffalo on Tuesday.