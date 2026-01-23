Greaves made 28 saves in a 1-0 win over Dallas on Thursday.

It was Greaves' first shutout of the season and third of his career. He was spectacular -- the Stars got goalied. The Stars severely out-chanced the Blue Jackets all night long, and Greaves bricked the net including stoning Mavrik Bourque on a breakaway early in the third. He has won his last three starts after Elvis Merzlikins started three straight contests (2-1-0). Greaves appeared in relief in Merzlikins' last start.