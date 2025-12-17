Greaves made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

Greaves hadn't won since Nov. 20 -- he had rung up a 0-4-3 record since that date. Still, the talented netminder continues to impress, racking up an 8-8-5 record with a 2.76 GAA and .905 save percentage in 20 starts. Greaves has assumed the starter's role in Columbus, and we don't think he'll look back.