Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: First win in almost month
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks on Tuesday.
Greaves hadn't won since Nov. 20 -- he had rung up a 0-4-3 record since that date. Still, the talented netminder continues to impress, racking up an 8-8-5 record with a 2.76 GAA and .905 save percentage in 20 starts. Greaves has assumed the starter's role in Columbus, and we don't think he'll look back.
