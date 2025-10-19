Greaves made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday night.

It was his first win of the season. Greaves is 1-2-0 with a 2.04 GAA and .928 save percentage. Elvis Merzlikins is 1-1-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .920 save percentage. So far, the team appears to be platooning the two men, but the crease will belong to Greaves at some point this season.