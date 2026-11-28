Greaves halted 19 of 21 shots on net in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Greaves turned in an effort that could lead to a win on most nights, but he was stranded by his teammates' lack of offense Friday. While the 25-year-old netminder now holds a seven-game losing streak, his effort in Friday's outing is a reason to believe in a potential turnaround for Greaves. He posted 26 wins over 55 regular-season outings during the 2025-26 campaign, so if he can shake off his current 2-9-0 record, 3.30 GAA and .878 save percentage over 12 appearances this season, Greaves could trend back towards relevancy in various fantasy formats.