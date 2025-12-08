Greaves stopped 36 of 37 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals.

Greaves was great, but Logan Thompson did a little better in protecting the opposite net. This was Greaves' fourth straight loss (0-1-3), and he's allowed 11 goals on 118 shots in that span. Elvis Merzlikins didn't exactly dominate in starting three straight games, so the door should be open for Greaves to maintain a good share of playing time. On the year, the 24-year-old is 7-5-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 17 starts this season. The Blue Jackets' next game is a tough one on the road versus the Hurricanes.