Greaves will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with the Maple Leafs, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves will make his NHL debut Tuesday after going 16-14-5 with a .895 save percentage in the minors this year. Undrafted coming out of the OHL, the 22-year-old netminder would have to put together a strong training camp ahead of the 2023-24 campaign if he was going to potentially unseat Daniil Tarasov as the No. 2 option behind Elvis Merzlikins.