Greaves will start Sunday's contest against the Mammoth, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

After getting both ends of the Blue Jackets' previous two back-to-backs, Greaves got the front end of this back-to-back off Saturday, snapping a streak of eight consecutive starts. The last three haven't gone too well, as he allowed 13 goals and took the loss in each. The 24-year-old has a 12-12-6 record, a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage on the season. The Mammoth enter play Sunday having won three straight games and scored three goals or more in all three.