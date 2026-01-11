default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greaves will start Sunday's contest against the Mammoth, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

After getting both ends of the Blue Jackets' previous two back-to-backs, Greaves got the front end of this back-to-back off Saturday, snapping a streak of eight consecutive starts. The last three haven't gone too well, as he allowed 13 goals and took the loss in each. The 24-year-old has a 12-12-6 record, a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage on the season. The Mammoth enter play Sunday having won three straight games and scored three goals or more in all three.

More News