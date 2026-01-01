Greaves stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Greaves was excellent in the first 40 minutes of play, but things changed quickly once the Devils scored three unanswered goals in the third period over a 1:56 span. Despite the loss, Greaves continues to deliver solid peripheral numbers while looking increasingly comfortable as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 goaltender. He has a 2.29 GAA and a .922 save percentage over his last 10 games despite a subpar 4-6-0 record.