Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Guarding cage Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will get the starting nod on the road against the Oilers on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Greaves will look to bounce back from his disappointing last time out, in which he gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 5-1 defeat to the Flames. With the Jackets heading into a back-to-back, fantasy managers can expect Elvis Merzlikins to feature in the crease for Tuesday's road clash with the Kraken.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Surrenders four goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting against Calgary•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Earns second straight win•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Snags second win in OT•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Draws start in Buffalo•