Greaves will get the starting nod on the road against the Oilers on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves will look to bounce back from his disappointing last time out, in which he gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 5-1 defeat to the Flames. With the Jackets heading into a back-to-back, fantasy managers can expect Elvis Merzlikins to feature in the crease for Tuesday's road clash with the Kraken.