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Greaves will start at home against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves is coming off an 18-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old is sporting a 21-12-8 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 42 appearances in 2025-26. Greaves has already been on the losing end once against Carolina this season -- he allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 road loss Dec. 9.

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