Greaves made 39 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Greaves shut the door the rest of the way and gave his squad a chance to mount a comeback. The win was the 24-year-old goalie's first in the NHL since Jan. 11, but with the Blue Jackets' playoff hopes hanging by a thread and Elvis Merzlikins battling an undisclosed injury, coach Dean Evason may elect to see if Greaves can help spark a miracle finish to what's already been an improbable season. Columbus sits six points back of Montreal for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with each team having four games left on its schedule.