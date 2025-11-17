Greaves will get the starting nod at home versus the Canadiens on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves will be making his fifth consecutive appearance in the crease for the Jackets, seemingly cementing himself as the No. 1 option in Columbus. In his last four outings, the young netminder is sporting a 2.63 GAA and a 2-0-2 record. With Columbus heading into a back-to-back, Elvis Merzlikins will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt versus the Jets.