Greaves will get the starting nod at home versus the Devils on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves posted a fantastic .938 save percentage in the season opener against the Predators on Thursday but still came away with a loss due to the lack of offensive support. It's still early in the year, but through three games, the Jackets have been rotating their backstops, so look for Elvis Merzlikins to get the nod in Thursday's home clash with the Avalanche.