Greaves will guard the road goal against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves will get the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Saturday's 5-2 win over Seattle. The 24-year-old Greaves has a 23-12-8 record during the 2025-26 campaign with two shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 44 appearances. The Islanders rank 22nd in the league this season with 2.87 goals per game.