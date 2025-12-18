Greaves will get the starting nod at home versus the Wild on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Greaves will be making his sixth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 1-4-0 with a 2.57 GAA in his last five outings. At this point, the Jackets seem to have fully committed to giving the 24-year-old Greaves the bulk of the starts, even though he has struggled to pick up wins.