Greaves will get the starting nod at home versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves will make his fifth straight appearance in the crease despite being mired in a seven-game losing streak. During his winless run, the 24-year-old backstop is 0-4-3, even with a solid 2.82 GAA and .904 save percentage. Considering Greaves' performances don't seem to be the problem for the Jackets, he will likely continue to feature ahead of Elvis Merzlikins.