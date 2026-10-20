Greaves is slated to defend the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Maple Leafs, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves showed out Saturday, where he halted 31 shots in 1-0 shutout victory over the Rangers. The win was his first since opening night, and after a day of rest for the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back, he's poised to be a strong fantasy option Tuesday. The 25-year-old goaltender has a 2-2-0 record, a 2.58 GAA, and a .905 save percentage across five appearances this season. He'll face off against the Maple Leafs in what's set to be an intriguing game following the trade the two sides made in the offseason. Greaves should be started with confidence in fantasy Tuesday.