Greaves will guard the road cage against the Flyers on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves has been locked in this month -- he's 3-0-0 with an outstanding .968 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA across three appearances in April. The 24-year-old will look to continue his strong play as Columbus is still battling with Montreal for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Greaves turned aside 37 of 39 shots in his lone career appearance against Philadelphia last season, which was a 6-2 win.