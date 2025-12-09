Greaves will protect the road net Tuesday against Carolina, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves turned in a solid performance Sunday against Washington, stopping 36 of 37 shots, but he didn't receive any offensive support en route to a 2-0 loss. He hasn't earned a win since Nov. 20 in Toronto, as he's 0-1-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .907 save percentage over his last four outings. The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday and have scored exactly one goal in three of their last four games, a span in which they are 2-2-0.