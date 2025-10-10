Greaves rejected 29 of the 31 shots he saw in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

While Greaves will start the 2025-26 campaign with a loss, he allowed just one goal through the first 57 minutes of the contest before surrendering Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning tally on a Nashville power play. The 24-year-old Greaves now has a 0-1-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and a .935 save percentage. The young netminder showed elite flashes down the stretch of last season, as he finished the year with a 7-2-2 record, a 1.91 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 11 appearances. Columbus Head Coach Dean Evason and the rest of the Blue Jackets staff displayed their confidence in Greaves by giving him the starting nod over Elvis Merzlikins. However, the two goalies are expected to operate in a timeshare to open the season. Nonetheless, Greaves has breakout potential this season and is a top name to keep an eye on in fantasy. Thursday's performance is a strong building block for the 24-year-old moving forward.