Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Makes 19 saves in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves stopped 19 of 24 shots in Monday's overtime loss to the Oilers.
Greaves was facing one of the most prolific offenses in the NHL, but still, fantasy managers can't be pleased with his performance in this game. The 24-year-old enjoyed a strong start to the season but has been faltering of late with nine goals allowed on 49 shots faced over his previous two starts. The Blue Jackets have been alternating goalies all season long, and if that trend continues, Greaves could potentially make his next start in a rematch against the Oilers on Thursday.
