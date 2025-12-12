Greaves was stuck with the loss Thursday, turning aside 21 of 23 shots after replacing Elvis Merzlikins late in the first period of a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Ottawa.

Greaves was the better of the two Columbus netminders on the night, but the first goal he allowed after replacing Merzlikins wound up being the game-winner. Greaves has taken three straight losing decisions despite allowing just six goals on 91 shots (.934 save percentage) during that span, and he's 0-3-3 over his last six appearances even though he's posted a respectable 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage. Merzlikins has a woeful 5.20 GAA and .837 save percentage over his last six outings, so Greaves needs only some consistent offensive support to lock down the top job in the Columbus crease.