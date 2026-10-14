Greaves turned aside all four shots he faced after replacing Cam Talbot early in the third period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Panthers.

The Blue Jackets' collapse was a total team effort, as Talbot had little chance on any of the pucks that got past him, but Greaves at least emerged unscathed. The 25-year-old is the clear No. 1 netminder for Columbus, and through four appearances to begin the season he's managed a 3.42 GAA and .874 save percentage while working behind a roster struggling to find itself defensively.