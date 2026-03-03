Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Patrolling crease Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will be in goal at home versus the Predators on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Greaves will look to bounce back from a disappointing last outing in which he gave up four goals on 26 shots (.846 save percentage) in a loss to the Islanders on Saturday. The 24-year-old netminder has been splitting the workload with Elvis Merzlikins, a trend that will likely continue down the stretch.
