Greaves will defend the cage on the road against Los Angeles on Monday, Dave Maetzold of FanDuel Sports Network reports.

Greaves has managed just one victory in his last nine outings, posting a 1-5-3 record despite a 2.85 GAA. Given his solid ratios, the 24-year-old backstop should continue to see the majority of the starts for Columbus, though the club may try to showcase Elvis Merzlikins in the hopes of securing a trade.